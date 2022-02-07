Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Nalco Posts Over Three-Fold Jump In Profit At Rs 831 Crore In December Quarter

Income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,845.25 crore over  Rs 2,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 9:06 pm

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said it's December quarter consolidated profit surged over three times to Rs 830.67 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

The company paid a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share amounting to Rs 183.66 crore for 2020-21. With this, the total amount of dividend payout for 2020-21 is Rs 3.50 per equity share -- interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and final dividend of Rs 1 per share amounting to Rs 644.27 crore. 

