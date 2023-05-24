Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
myAadhaar Portal: Now Update Your Aadhaar For Free Till June 14, Here Is How You Can Do It

myAadhaar Portal: Now Update Your Aadhaar For Free Till June 14, Here Is How You Can Do It

The service of updating Aadhaar Card for free is primarily restricted to myAadhaar portal

Updated: 24 May 2023 2:29 pm

myAadhaar portal by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled updating Aadhaar Card details almost hassle-free for many. In a major update, people can now update their Aadhaar card details like address etc., absolutely free of cost.

According to UIDAI’s official tweet, the facility of utilising myAadhaar portal online services is available for free till June 14, 2023. What started on March 14, is now almost in its last phase, giving people some more time to update Aadhaar details ‘free of cost.’

However, it must be noted that the service is primarily restricted to myAadhaar portal. If one were to go to a physical Aadhaar centre, they will have to pay Rs 50, the usual amount. 

UIDAI’s official Twitter post on updating Aadhaar for free reads, “Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated - you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March - June 14, 2023.”

In response to a tweet, UIDAI also said, “UIDAI is encouraging residents to upload POA & POI documents online for revalidating Aadhaar, which is free of cost on myAadhaar portal, only.” 

Aadhaar Card Update For Free By UIDAI: Steps

  • Login to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in using your Aadhaar number.
  • Now, click on ‘proceed to update address’ option given on your screen.
  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and after entering that, click on ‘document update’.
  • If all details are correct, verify the same and then click on the next link.

After doing the needful, the Aadhaar update request from myAadhaar portal will be sent and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated. Accordingly, you’ll be able to check the status of update using this number. 

