Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Musk To Address Twitter Employees For First Time This Week

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal

Musk To Address Twitter Employees For First Time This Week
Elon Musk Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 8:22 pm

Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered USD 44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they'd be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

Related stories

Twitter To Provide Elon Musk With Raw Daily Tweet Data: Reports

Explained: Is Elon Musk's Deal To Buy Twitter Falling Apart?

Elon Musk Threatens To Scrap $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over ‘Breach’ Of Agreement

It as not clear if this week's meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issue. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the USD 54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost 3 per cent before the opening bell Tuesday to USD 38.02. 

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets. 

Tags

Business National Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla Elon Musk Tweet SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk News Elon Musk-Netflix News Elon Musk Twitter Bid Elon Musk-Twitter Row
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings