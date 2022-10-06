Muscle & Strength India Continues Its Partnership With Odisha FC As Official Nutrition Partner

Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products is excited to announce that they will be continuing their partnership with Odisha FC as their Official Nutrition Partner for upcoming Indian Super League 2022-23. Through this association, the Odisha FC players will continue to have access to the high-quality nutrition supplements and whey proteins to assist their bodies to cope with the rigorous training sessions as they prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. This will be Muscle & Strength India’s 2nd consecutive year of partnership with the club.

As part of the campaign, Muscle & Strength India have launched a limited edition of Protein Powder & Essential Amino Acids (EAA) with unique flavours for the Odisha FC players this season and will also be available across all its outlets & e-commerce platforms.

Speaking of the association, Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India said “We are delighted to continue our association with Odisha FC and support their nutritional requirements to help them in continued success for the season. With this tie up, our objective is to further expand our horizon with the sport across different geographies and offer the brand’s wide range of products. The brand has been growing exponentially and we are confident that with this association, we will be able to achieve faster growth and reach a much larger consumer base. We eagerly look forward to an amazing season of Indian Super League for Odisha FC and wish all the luck to the team and hope to have an extremely successful collaboration.”

Welcoming the partnership renewal, Odisha FC's Commercial Manager, Mr. Yash Chugh said, "We are pleased to step into the second year of our collaboration with a dynamic brand like Muscle & Strength India as our official nutrition partner. With their wide range of products, we hope to provide our players with the right supplements and we hope this association sees a positive impact on all our players during the season. We, at Odisha FC, place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose. We are always keen to continue our association with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us. We thank Muscle & Strength India for their belief in us and look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

“Football has enjoyed a great fan base in India and the love for the sport has multiplied over the years. The association this year will help drive continued engagement with ISL audiences which includes multiple formats including television, streaming platforms and stadium viewership. We will be leveraging the association this year with a strong marketing strategy, and we believe this partnership will also give us an opportunity to build meaningful campaigns and make it a win-win partnership for both brands,” said Sangita Bora, Co-Owner at Muscle and Strength India.

Muscle and Strength India, which currently has 21 stores spread across multiple cities has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. The company offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplements and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness. Muscle & Strength India is endorsed by celebrities and athletes like Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Tarun Gill amongst others.

Odisha FC is a football club that represents the beautiful state of Odisha and participates in the Indian Super League, the top tier of Indian football. Formed in 2019, the club is driven to develop the next wave of football stars from Odisha. Odisha FC has partnered with the Government of Odisha and the Spanish football Legend, David Villa’s DV7 Group as its Technical Partner. The club is solely owned by the GMS group.