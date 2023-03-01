Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Enters Commercial Real Estate Business With RSOUL

Home Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Enters Commercial Real Estate Business With RSOUL

In addition to setting up this wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Industries Ltd. has also invested Rs 1,00,000 in the equity shares of RSOUL

Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 11:08 am

In a major development in the real-estate sector, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has entered the commercial real estate business. The same has been announced by the company in a regulatory filing.

As per the regulatory filing, RIL has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called Reliance SOU Limited (RSOUL). Through this entity, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will enter the commercial real estate sector, ready to compete with the existing big players like Adani Properties, Tata Realty & Infrastructure and so on. 

In addition to setting up this wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance Industries Ltd. has also invested Rs 1,00,000 in the equity shares of RSOUL.

Related stories

Reliance Retail To Open 50 Gap Brand Stores By December 2023

Free To Negotiate For Maximising Asset Value, Reliance Capital Lenders Tell NCLAT

Reliance Group's Tony Jesudasan Dies At 71

The official update from the regulatory filing by RIL reads, “The Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named “Reliance SOU Limited” (“RSOUL”) to carry on, inter alia, the business of development of properties for commercial use and invested Rs. 1,00,000 in the equity shares of RSOUL.”

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s RIL Arm To Build Greenfield Smart City Near Gurugram; All You Need To Know

With RIL’s foray into the commercial real estate business, the company is not just diversifying its portfolio even more but also stepping up to dominate yet another space. The bet in RSOUL is here to stay and possibly will help the company strengthen its consumer-focussed businesses. 

Before this, Reliance Industries also made headlines when the company’s Model Economic Township Limited or MET City announced that it would build Greenfield Smart City in Gurugram, Haryana. The project is reportedly aimed at revolutionising the real estate and infra landscape of Gurugram. 

Tags

Business Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani Commercial Real Estate Real Estate Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ladakh UT Came Suddenly Without Political Process, They Felt Expectations Weren't Met: Strategic Expert P Stobdan

Ladakh UT Came Suddenly Without Political Process, They Felt Expectations Weren't Met: Strategic Expert P Stobdan

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days