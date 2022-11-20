Isha Ambani And Anand Piramal Welcome Twins 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has welcomed twins with her partner Anand Piramal. As per latest updates, the Ambani family has expressed happiness on the birth of their grandchildren and also informed everyone about the same.

The media statement reads, “We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022.”

As per media reports, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl in twins. The official statement added, “Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani got married to Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal's son, Anand Piramal in 2018. From what was known back then, both Anand and Isha were long-time childhood friends and even their families shared a bond. Interestingly, both are also Ivy League passouts - Isha Ambani from Stanford University and Anand Piramal, a Harvard MBA.

This year in August, Mukesh Ambani announced Isha Ambani to be the director of Reliance Retail. This happened while the billionaire was addressing the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries.

In 2019, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance also agreed to purchase the over 250-year-old British toy store chain Hamleys. Even back then, the move was viewed as a strategic one as the billionaire has been pushing for consumer businesses for quite some time now.

Hamleys' acquisition gave Ambani several 100 stores across 18 countries. The takeover also gave an impetus to Reliance Retail's global footprint, an expansion that the company was aiming at for quite some time. Despite its massive reach in India, experts believe that Reliance was lacking a global presence. However, the acquisition of Hamleys helped the company in reaching global goals.

Disclaimer: This is a developing story. More updates will be added as and when available.