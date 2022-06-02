Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Mother Dairy aims to turn 'plastic waste neutral' by FY 2023-24 

According to a statement, the company has been working with its suppliers and leading Waste Management Agencies (WMA) for implementation of the National EPR framework

Mother Dairy aims to turn 'plastic waste neutral' by FY 2023-24 

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 7:31 pm

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Ltd (MDFVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Thursday said it aims to recycle or co-process more than 7,000 tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste by the end of this financial year.

It aims to become a 'Plastic Waste Neutral Company' by 2023-24.

Related stories

Microplastics Found in Fish of Uttarkhand's Alaknanda River

Delhi Secretariat To Ban Single-Use Plastic Items From June 1

The company started plastic waste collection and recycling or co-processing initiative in Maharashtra in FY19 under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme. The initiative was expanded to the pan-India level for Multi-Layered Plastic Waste (MLP) in FY20.

According to a statement, the company has been working with its suppliers and leading Waste Management Agencies (WMA) for implementation of the National EPR framework.

Through its associated partners, the company has collected and co-processed or recycled around 8,164 tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste (5,318 tonnes of single layered plastic waste and 2,846 tonnes of multi-layered plastic waste) from June 2018 till March 2022, the statement said.

"Testament to the fact is our Token Milk (branded loose milk) offering since 1984, which has been helping us to save around 7 lakh kgs of plastic coming into the environment every year... we have now set our sight towards being a plastic waste neutral organisation by FY24 while contributing towards making our planet safe for the generations to come," MDFVPL Managing Director Manish Bandlish said.

Tags

Business National Mother Dairy Mother Dairy Milk Mother Dairy Plastic Waste Plastic Waste Neutral Plastic Waste Plastic Waste Management Plastic Waste Problem Plastic Waste Recycling
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Finalissima 2022: Argentina Beat Italy 3-0 At Wembley - In Pics

Finalissima 2022: Argentina Beat Italy 3-0 At Wembley - In Pics