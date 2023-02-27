Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

More Than 8 Lakh Projects Approved Under PMEGP Scheme, Says KVIC Chairman

Home Business

More Than 8 Lakh Projects Approved Under PMEGP Scheme, Says KVIC Chairman

More than 8 lakh projects have so far been approved under the government's flagship PMEGP scheme, which provided employment opportunities to over 68 lakh people, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar said on Sunday

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 8:41 am

More than 8 lakh projects have so far been approved under the government's flagship PMEGP scheme, which provided employment opportunities to over 68 lakh people, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar said on Sunday. He informed that a 'margin money subsidy' of over Rs 21,000 crore has been disbursed under the Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP) so far. In a programme at Hindaun city in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, Kumar in the presence of Manoj Rajoria Member of Parliament from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency distributed 300 bee boxes to beekeepers. He also released a margin money subsidy of Rs 100.63 crore to 3,083 beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme with a sanctioned loan of Rs 296.19 crore for PMEGP projects, which will create new employment opportunities for around 25,000 people.

Tags

Business Khadi And Village Industries Commission Chairman (KVIC) Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure