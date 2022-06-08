Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Monetary, Fiscal Authorities Taking Steps To Moderate Inflation, Push Growth: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

The central bank also upped the inflation projection to 6.7 per cent while maintaining the growth estimate at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal.

Monetary, Fiscal Authorities Taking Steps To Moderate Inflation, Push Growth: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth
inflation .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 2:55 pm

Monetary and fiscal authorities are taking steps to moderate inflation and push growth, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Wednesday.

His comments came in the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking key interest rates by 50 basis points to tame inflation. The central bank also upped the inflation projection to 6.7 per cent while maintaining the growth estimate at 7.2 per cent for the current fiscal.

Related stories

Analysts See RBI Taking Policy Rates Well Above Pre-Pandemic Levels By March

RBI’s Twin Announcement On Co-Operative Banks To Boost Affordable Housing

"There are domestic challenges and larger ones are there in the global scenario. Whatever it takes for monetary and fiscal authorities, those actions are being taken. We (are working) to moderate the inflation (and) at the same time keep the growth efforts as earlier," Seth told reporters.

He was responding to questions on RBI's decision on the interest rate front.

Seth said that apart from growth and inflation, the authorities are also working on the management of rupees and keeping fiscal balance. Both monetary and fiscal authorities are working towards that goal, he added.

"There cannot be any copybook solution. As new information emerges, they are analyzed and whatever it takes to meet those challenges those measures will be taken," he added.

Tags

Business Reserve Bank Of India RBI Department Of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth DEA Ajay Seth Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI MPC RBI Repo Rate Repo Rate Hike Inflation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Alarm Bells Are Ringing Across the Muslim World, India Will Now Be Under Major Scrutiny

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million

Amber Heard Has 'Financial Difficulties'; Cannot Afford To Pay Johnny Depp $10 Million