Mondelez India FY22 Net Profit Falls 2.3% To Rs 977.9 Crore; Sales Up 15.9% To Rs 9,242 Crore

Confectionary major Mondelez India Foods net profit declined 2.33 per cent to Rs 977.91 crore in FY22, while its revenue from operation/sales rose 15.89 per cent to Rs 9,242.05 crore, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.



Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd, which owns iconic brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star and Gems, had reported a net profit of Rs 1,001.34 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 7,974.61 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.



Its total income also went up 15.64 per cent to Rs 9,296.02 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It was Rs 8,038.10 crore in FY21.



Mondelez India Foods' revenue from other income was down 14.99 per cent at Rs 53.97 crore in FY22.



Its total expenses in FY22 were at Rs 7,970.77 crore.



Mondelez India also provides malted food drinks under the Bournvita brand and powdered beverages under the brand Tang.



Besides, it also sells biscuits under the brand name of Oreo and Bournvita and candy under the brand name of Halls and Chocolairs.



Mondelez India Foods, earlier known as Cadbury India, is a part of Mondelez International Inc.