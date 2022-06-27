Modi Holds Talks With German Chancellor Scholz; Discusses Bilateral Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here and the two leaders agreed to continue the momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership besides further diversifying the bilateral friendship for the benefit of their people and the entire planet.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, met Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

“Excellent meeting with @Bundeskanzler Scholz. Thanked him for the warm hospitality during the @G7 Summit. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like commerce and energy. We also had deliberations on furthering environmentally friendly growth for our planet,” Modi said on Twitter.

“PM @narendramodi meets @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz at the G-7 Summit in Germany. They are discussing ways to further diversify the India-Germany friendship for the benefit of our people and the entire planet,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “Meeting on the sidelines of G7, PM @narendramodi and @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz emphasised on taking forward the India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed during the 6th IGC. Also discussed ways for greater coordination in international bodies”.

The Embassy of India in Berlin said that the two leaders had an “excellent meeting”.

“PM @narendramodi had an excellent meeting with @Bundeskanzler Scholz on the sidelines of the @G7 Summit #G7Germany. Both leaders agreed to continue the momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership generated by the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations,” it said in a tweet.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Scholz after they met in Berlin in May during which the two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

The India-Germany Strategic Partnership was established in 2000.

The Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) at the level of Heads of Government was launched in 2011.

The year 2021 marked the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Germany.

This year, the 6th IGC was held in Berlin.

The IGC is a unique biennial dialogue mechanism for the two governments to coordinate across a spectrum of bilateral matters.

It sees participation of Heads of Governments along with multiple ministers from both sides for comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation and identification of new areas of engagement.

India is among a select group of countries with which Germany has such a dialogue mechanism.

Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz.