Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Minister Of Ports Reviews Progress On Green Initiatives Under Maritime Vision

As part of Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, a total of 963 initiatives have been identified for implementation across major ports with an estimated investment of Rs 6,77,720.24 crore.

Minister Of Ports Reviews Progress On Green Initiatives Under Maritime Vision
504 initiatives with an estimated investment of Rs 48,256.14 crore are under implementation. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:32 am

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed the progress on various green initiatives being implemented as per Maritime India Vision 2030 for the development of green ports and green shipping in India, an official statement said on Saturday.
        
The minister held a meeting with the representatives of all major ports such as JNPT, Cochin Shipyard Limited and Inland Waterways Authority of India. 
        
As part of Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, a total of 963 initiatives have been identified for implementation across major ports with an estimated investment of Rs 6,77,720.24 crore, of which a total of 208 initiatives with an estimated investment of Rs 44,424.47 crore have been completed in the financial year 2021.
        
Further,  the statement said 504 initiatives with an estimated investment of Rs 48,256.14 crore are under implementation.
        
The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister directed all ports to take the green initiatives forward by putting dedicated proactive efforts towards the greening of the maritime sector including the finalization of green port policy, it said.
        
According to the statement, the green port initiatives include the acquisition of equipment for monitoring environmental pollution, acquisition of dust suppression systems, setting up of sewage/ wastewater treatment plants and, setting up of garbage disposal systems for ports and ships.
        
It said the ministry is also working on a draft of a 'Green Port Policy' document to suggest a framework and guidelines for the incorporation of green initiatives in the port sector. 
            
The statement said possibilities are also being explored for the deployment of fully electric and hydrogen-fuelled ferries on Inland Waterways for the enhancement of river cruise tourism in the country. 
             
It noted that the pace at which the green initiatives are undertaken by the 12 major ports will surely bring a green revolution in the sector making the ports cleaner and greener, which is also a key component of 'blue economy', creating environmental benefits and balancing the investments and cash flow.

Tags

Business National Green Initiatives
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Investment Via P-Notes Surges To Rs 95,501 Crore Till December

Investment Via P-Notes Surges To Rs 95,501 Crore Till December

Union Budget 2022: ICAI Proposes Tax, Accounting Reforms

IndusInd Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps 49%, Admits To Procedural Lapses In MFI Lending

Piramal Group Integrates Over 3,000 Employees Of DHFL

NTPC Profit Surges 19% To Rs 4,626 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi