Parag Milk Foods Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 Per Litre After Amul

On Monday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Tuesday. 

Gowardhan Fresh, which is the toned variety, will now cost Rs 48, against Rs 46 per litre earlier.

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 12:06 pm

Dairy firm Parag Milk Foods Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised the price of the Gowardhan brand of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from March 1 due to rising input cost. 

With the hike in prices, Gowardhan Gold milk will now cost Rs 50, up from Rs 48 per litre, Parag Milk said in a statement. 

Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said: “This price hike is being done after almost 3 years due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production". 

Parag Milk Foods said the input cost of dairy farmers have gone up. 

As milk demand increase during summer, farmers need to be adequately compensated to ensure sustained milk production. 

The company has also cut trade discounts and other costs and have passed on higher increases to the farmers at this point in time to motivate them in this difficult period. 

