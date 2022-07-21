Microsoft India Most 'Attractive Employer Brand' In India: Randstad

Technology giant Microsoft India has emerged as the country's most 'attractive employer brand', while Mercedes Benz India climbed up the rankings to emerge as the first runner-up, followed by e-commerce giant Amazon India, says a survey.

According to Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2022, Microsoft India scored very high on financial health, strong reputation and attractive salary & benefits – the top three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for the organisation.

The 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2022 include Hewlett Packard at fourth place, Infosys (5th), Wipro (6th), Tata Consultancy Services (7th), Tata Steel (8th), Tata Power Company (9th) and Samsung (10th), as per the survey released on Thursday.

The research globally captures the views of over 1,63,000 respondents (general public, aged 18-65) from 5,944 companies in 31 countries.

"The concept of employer branding has evolved radically over the last few years. It is no longer enough to merely create brand recognition; it has to now create a more meaningful connection. It should be backed by a compelling brand promise and purpose, which then seamlessly connects to employees and prospects," Viswanath PS, MD & CEO of Randstad India, said.

As per the survey, 9 out of 10 Indian employees (88 per cent) consider training and personal career growth very important to them when compared to the average of APAC (76 per cent) employees.

"It is interesting to note that Indian workers are more driven to succeed in their careers compared to employees in the rest of APAC. Much of this shift can be attributed to gold standard learning opportunities offered by Indian employers and the flexibility to adapt to the continuously evolving needs of the workforce across sectors," Viswanath said.

The report further noted that 24 per cent of employees in India switched their employer in the last half of 2021.

About one in three employees (37 per cent) had said that they intend to change their employer in the first six months of 2022, when the survey was conducted between January and March this year.

As per the survey, this year too, the Indian workforce considers work-life balance (63 per cent) as the most important driver when choosing an employer. This trend is even more so for higher-educated (66 per cent) and 35+ year old employees (66 per cent). This is followed by attractive salary and benefits (60 per cent) and a good reputation of the organisation (60 per cent).

The survey also revealed that 66 per cent of white collar employees consider work-life balance as the most important driver, whereas 54 per cent of blue collar workers consider the reputation and financial health as the most important attributes for an employer, leaving both work-life balance and even salary and benefits trailing behind.

"Most parameters for an attractive employer brand remain the same for both male and female employees, however, women employees now have a heightened focus on flexible working, healthcare benefits, and corporate social responsibility along with career progression," Viswanath said.

