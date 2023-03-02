Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MG Motor's Upcoming EV Named As 'Comet'

Home Business

MG Motor's Upcoming EV Named As 'Comet'

"We at MG, through 'Comet', intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us," Chaba said

morris garages
morris garages morris garages

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 4:13 pm

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has christened its upcoming electric vehicle as Comet. The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race, the automaker said in a statement. “Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

As the industry moves further into the digital age, there will be an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others, he added. "We at MG, through 'Comet', intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us," Chaba said.

Related stories

Skoda, Hyundai And MG Motor End Year On A High; Toyota And Maruti Suzuki Report Decline In December Car Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Sees Accelerated Growth In Top-End Car Sales

Car Sales Fell By Over 8% Last Month Compared To January 2019: SIAM

Tags

Business MG Motors Electric Vehicles (EVs) Indian Economy Business Automobiles Automobile Sector
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority

SC Asks Eknath Shinde Camp To Prove Political Majority Over Legal Majority