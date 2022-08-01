Monday, Aug 01, 2022
MG Motor India Retail Sales Drops 5% In July

In a statement, MG Motor India said it continues to work towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently although production continues to be affected by the challenges of supply-chain constraints

Source: Shutterstock

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 2:27 pm

MG Motor India on Monday reported a 5 per cent decline in retail sales at 4,013 units in July as production impacted by supply chain constraints.

The company had registered retail sales of 4,225 units in the same month last year.

In a statement, MG Motor India said it continues to work towards augmenting supplies and meeting customer demand persistently although production continues to be affected by the challenges of supply-chain constraints.

It is gearing up to launch the new version of its SUV Hector by the end of 2022 but the existing model will also continue to be sold, the company added.

