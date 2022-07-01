Friday, Jul 01, 2022
MG Motor India Reports 27% Growth In Retail Sales At 4,503 Units In June

The company had clocked retail sales of 3,558 units in the same month last year

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 11:01 am

MG Motor India on Friday reported a 27 per cent growth in retail sales at 4,503 units in June.

The company had clocked retail sales of 3,558 units in the same month last year.

The momentum in sales (evident across all models) comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds, the company said in a statement.

Flagship brands, Hector SUV, electric SUV ZS EV continue to witness strong interest amongst buyers, with consistent monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000 units, respectively, it added.

MG Motor India said it is taking all necessary steps to address the production and supply-chain issues and anticipates the situation to improve in the second half of 2022 gradually. 

