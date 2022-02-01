Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Meta Joins Jack Dorsey-Led COPA; Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise Ahead of India Budget 2022

Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Yfi, Aave, Elon, Ada, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin rose as much as 5 per cent as of 8.48 am ahead of the proposed India Budget 2022.

Meta Joins Jack Dorsey-Led COPA; Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise Ahead of India Budget 2022
Diem cryptocurrency web template. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 10:01 am

Meta Inc (previously Known as Facebook), after concluding the sale of its intellectual assets in the digital blockchain-based stable coin project ‘Diem’, has now joined Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a consortium of tech and crypto companies led by Jack Dorsey’s payments company, Block, reported Coindesk.

Max Sills, the general manager of COPA, was quoted as saying in the same report as, “This signifies that crypto is becoming a core technology to businesses across industries.” It was still unclear whether Diem’s patents will be shared with the alliance or not, but Meta’s crypto related patents will be added. “COPA includes all Meta’s core crypto technology patents in its portfolio,” added Sills.

Meanwhile, the global crypto markets have recovered quite a bit since their low point a few days back. At 8.48 am, the global crypto market cap was $ 1.75 trillion, which is an increase of 4.97 per cent in the last 24 hours. The crypto trading volume too increased by 13.28 per cent at $63.65 billion.

Related stories

Economic Survey Skips Cryptos, Sanjeev Sanyal Says It's Still Being Debated By Govt; Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Fall 

Europol Report Says Cryptos Used Less Than Fiat Money For Illegal Transactions; BTC, ETH Fall

30% Rise In Money Laundering Activity In Crypto In 2021, Finds Study

The world’s oldest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) saw its prices advance by 4.03 per cent at $38,531.42.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, saw its prices jump by a massive 8.81 per cent to $2,736.56.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.94 per cent at $1.05. Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was up by 4.44 per cent at $0.9564; its market cap now stands at $6,258,752,215. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 3.35 per cent at $381.00, while Solana (SOL) was up by a massive 15.38 per cent at $104.12 and Polkadot (DOT) was also up by 11.35 per cent at $19.50.

Today’s top gainer was Wall Street Capital (WSC), which is up by 945.94 per cent at $0.0003479. The top loser was Crypto Rocket Launch Plus (RKT), which is down by 98.08 per cent at $0.000000000007228

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.39 per cent at $0.1422. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02043. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 5.34 per cent at $0.00002163.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 4.72 per cent at $0.0000008799. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 3.87 per cent at $0.00003839, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up by 15 per cent at $0.02349.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 7.85 per cent at $24,967.30. Terra (LUNA) was up by a massive 20.82 per cent at $53.14, Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.19 per cent at $69.48, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 11.49 per cent at $11.66, while Aave (AAVE) was up by 13.33 per cent at $163.09.

Latest Update

Today the Indian Government will present its 2022 Union Budget. Ahead of that, the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) announced that it is organising a training event for all MPs (Members of Parliament) in a hybrid delivery mechanism i.e both online and offline on February 2. This training is regarding cryptocurrencies and their impact on the Indian economy. 

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Meta Ethereum Jack Dorsey
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

SC To Pronounce Verdict On Pleas Of Future Group Firms Today

SC To Pronounce Verdict On Pleas Of Future Group Firms Today

SEBI Bans Mehul Choksi From Capital Markets For 1 Year, Slaps Rs 2.5 Crore Fine

Tax Revenue Performance Perhaps Reflects The Nature Of Recovery

5 Factors That Led To Lower Food Inflation In 2021: Economic Survey

CEA Nageswaran Finds GDP Growth Realistic At Crude Oil Price Range Of $70-75 A Barrel, Inflation Remains A Concern

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History