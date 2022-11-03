Meta India country head Ajit Mohan has quit from the company on Thursday with immediate effect.

Mohan is likely to join rival social networking company Snap, Economic Times reported citing sources familiar with the development. He will join Snap as President of Asia Pacific.

According to the report, Mohan's exit was sudden his next move is not known as yet.

Ajit Mohan had joined Facebook India as the managing director in January 2019. During his stay, two of the company's offerings - WhatsApp and Instagram - added over 200 million users in India.

Prior to Meta, Mr Mohan served as the chief executive officer of Star India's video streaming service Hotstar for four years.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company" said Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President, Global Business Group, Meta in a statement.

"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future." he said.

