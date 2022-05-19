Thursday, May 19, 2022
Meta (Facebook) May Jump Into NFTs And Crypto Shows Patent Filing; Crypto Market Down

Just as in the morning crypto trading session, the early evening crypto trading session started with most cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, and others in the red

Meta Inc (previously Facebook) has submitted five patent and trademark applications to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Meta Pay, a payment service.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 May 2022 5:56 pm

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 4.47 per cent to $1.23 trillion as of 3.40 pm. However, global crypto trading volume increased by 5.81 per cent to $83.4 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

In other news, Meta Inc (formerly Facebook) has filed five patent and trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a payment service called Meta Pay, which would also support cryptocurrency exchange and payments, Tweeted renowned trademark lawyer Josh Gerben.

Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben shared the screengrab of the patent application that Meta filed with the USPTO. Meta Pay would provide a financial payment and exchange platform for the trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual currency, digital currency, digital tokens, crypto tokens, digitised assets, utility tokens, and others.

 Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $28,893.94, lower by 3.14 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was down by 5.65 per cent to $1,918.80.
Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 9.77 per cent at $0.5062, while Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 10.26 per cent at $0.4311. Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 10.23 per cent at $48.77. Polkadot (DOT) was down by 9.19 per cent at $9.45, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.48 per cent at $294.23.

Today’s top gainer was Fairy Forest NFT (FFN), which was up by 1,040.37 per cent at $0.0005188. The top loser was MetaPay (METAPAY), which was down by 85.32 per cent at $0.000001612.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin was down by 6.02 per cent at $0.08352. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05738. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 7.46 per cent at $0.00001144.
Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 7.03 per cent to trade at $0.0000004723, Floki Inu (FLOKI) was down by 6.97 per cent at $0.000008955 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 10.55 per cent at $0.005615. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 9.81 per cent at $8,978.94, and Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 28.9 per cent at $0.0001301. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 15.67 per cent at $28.11, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 9.16 per cent at $4.79, and Aave (AAVE) was down by 8.78 per cent at $82.39.

