Meta Appoints Sandhya Devanathan As India Head: Report

Facebook parent Meta has appointed Sandhya Devanathan, vice president of Asia Pacific gaming vertical as vice president of India operations. The development comes days after WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Meta's public policy head Rajiv Aggarwal resigned from their positions on Tuesday.

Devanathan currently leads gaming business for APAC region for Meta, according to her Linkedin profile. Devanathan will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC, Moneycontrol reported.

“I’m pleased to welcome Sandhya as our new leader for India. Sandhya has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building exceptional and inclusive teams, driving product innovation and building strong partnerships. We are thrilled to have her lead Meta’s continued growth in India,” Moneycontrol quoted Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta as saying.

Before joining Meta Devanathan worked as member of the board of director for Pepper Financial Services Group and she also served as board member of National Library Board.

She has pursued MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi and also holds B. Tech in Chemical Engineering from Andhra University.

