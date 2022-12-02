Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Mercedes-Benz Launches GLB, EQB Models In India. Check Prices, Features And Other Details Here

Mercedes-Benz Launches GLB, EQB Models In India. Check Prices, Features And Other Details Here

The Pune-based automaker said it has set up 30 ultra-fast chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of this year

The full electric EQB 300 4MATIC is tagged at Rs 74.5 lakh

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 2:36 pm

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched two seven seater sports utility vehicles -- GLB and EQB -- in the country priced between Rs 63.8 lakh and Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The three trims of the GLB range are priced at Rs 63.8 lakh, Rs 66.8 lakh and Rs 69.8 lakh respectively.

The full electric EQB 300 4MATIC is tagged at Rs 74.5 lakh.

"Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

For the first time, the company is offering three powertrains, a petrol, diesel, and an electric for customers, he noted.

"The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio," Schwenk said.

The Pune-based automaker said it has set up 30 ultra-fast chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of this year.

Business Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLB Mercedes-Benz EQB Electric Vehicle
