Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Meesho To Integrate Grocery Business In Core App

The company expects to complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May and will rebrand it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore

Meesho To Integrate Grocery Business In Core App

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 2:05 pm

Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho will integrate its grocery vertical in the core app, in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, the company said on Tuesday.

The company expects to complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May and will rebrand it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.

Related stories

Facebook-backed startup Meesho aims to float IPO in early 2023: Report

Meesho Adopts Permanent 'Work From Anywhere' Policy

Meesho Raises $570 Million In Series F Funding Round Led By Fidelity Management, Others

"As more users from beyond tier 2 regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery only continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states," Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.

Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.

The integration will now provide the company's over 100 million users access to over 87 million active product listings across more than 36 categories on a single platform.

"The integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology & product and talent," Aatrey said.

Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than 9 months, it has scaled its grocery offering to 6 states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

"As the pilot continues to gain momentum, Meesho plans to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022," the statement said.

Tags

Business National Meesho Meesho Grocery Business Meesho Superstore E-commerce Grocery Store Grocery Delivery Swiggy Amazon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT