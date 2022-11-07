Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

MCX Appoints Ex-NABARD Chief Harsh Kumar Bhanwala As Chairman

The said appointment is effective from November 7, 2022, MCX said in a regulatory filing

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:20 pm

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) on Monday appointed former NABARD head Harsh Kumar Bhanwala as its Chairman.
     
The said appointment is effective from November 7, 2022, MCX said in a regulatory filing.
     
Bhanwala was the chairman of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) from December 18, 2013 to May 27, 2020. He was also Chairman-cum-Management Director of Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL).
     
He has been on various committees of government and regulatory authorities, the latest being chairman of SEBI's Technical Group on Social Stock Exchange (SSE-TG).
     
Bhanwala, an IIM-Ahmedabad post graduate, has over 36 years of experience in development finance, organisational transformation and solving rural problems, enhancing farmer's income and promoting sustainable agriculture. 
 
 

Tags

Business Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Limited (MCX) Harsh Kumar Bhanwala National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live