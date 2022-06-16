Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

McDonald's To Pay France $1.3 Billion In Tax Fraud Case

A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor's office said

McDonald's To Pay France $1.3 Billion In Tax Fraud Case
PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:00 pm

McDonald's France and related companies have agreed to pay over 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.

A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor's office said. 

McDonald's said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with French tax authorities.

The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.

Related stories

Russian-Owned Successor Of Mcdonald's Opens In Moscow

McDonald's Burgers Are Selling Online For Whopping Rs 23,000 Apiece In Russia, Here's Why

McDonald's To Temporarily Close 850 Stores In Russia

The prosecutor's office said McDonald's France, McDonald's System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.

The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009-2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.

McDonald's Corp. said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros in taxes over that period. 

It did not comment on the accusations.

“The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company's last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.

Tags

Business National McDonalds McDonald’s McDonald's Outlets McDonald's CEO McDonald's Food Outlet McDonald Case McDonald Fraud Case In France McDonald's France
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India

Agnipath Protestors Burn Trains In Bihar, Pelt Stones On BJP MLA As Agitation Spreads Across India