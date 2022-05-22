Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Mcap Of Top-Three Valued Firms Jumps Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore; Reliance Lead Gainer

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by Rs 1,31,320.8 crore to reach Rs 17,73,889.78 crore

Mcap Of Top-Three Valued Firms Jumps Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore; Reliance Lead Gainer
Mcap Of 8 Of Top 10 Firms Spurts By Over Rs 2.50 Lakh Crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 11:16 am

Three of the top five valued firms together added Rs 1,78,650.71 crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries.

Last week, benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers from the top-five pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards.

Related stories

Market Capitalisation Of Top Seven Firms Tumble Over Rs 1.32 Lakh Crore; Reliance Biggest Drag

Four Of Top-10 Companies Lose Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Market Capitalisation; TCS, Infosys Biggest Laggards

The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by Rs 1,31,320.8 crore to reach Rs 17,73,889.78 crore.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 30,814.89 taking its valuation to Rs 5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped Rs 16,515.02 crore to Rs 7,33,156.15 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked Rs 43,743.96 crore to Rs 12,05,254.93 crore.

The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 20,129.66 crore to Rs 6,12,303.26 crore.

In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.

Meanwhile, the country's largest insurer LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 8 per cent discount.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday.

LIC is now at the 6th place in the list of top-10 valued companies by market capitalisation. It commands a market valuation of Rs 5,22,602.94 crore.

ICICI Bank is at the 7th spot with a valuation of Rs 4,93,251.86 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,12,763.28 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,99,512.68 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 3,77,686.72 crore).

Tags

Business National Mcap Market Capitalisation(Mcap) Market Capitalisation Reliance Market Capitalisation Stock Market Outlook Stock Market Profit Share Markets Stock Markets News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood