Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mcap Of Nine Most-Valued Firm Declines By Over Rs 1 Lakh

Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by Rs 30,474.79 crore to Rs 16,07,857.69 crore.

Mcap Of Nine Most-Valued Firm Declines By Over Rs 1 Lakh
The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 11:51 am

Nine of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 1,03,532.08 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the worst loser.

The 30-share BSE benchmark last week declined 491.90 points or 0.83 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited, the most valued firm by market valuation, emerged as the only gainer from the top-10 pack. Its valuation rose by Rs 30,474.79 crore to Rs 16,07,857.69 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled Rs 44,037.2 crore to reach Rs 13,67,021.43 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (Mcap) tanked Rs 13,772.72 crore to Rs 4,39,459.25 crore.

 The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited eroded by Rs 11,818.45 crore to Rs 5,30,443.72 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 9,574.95 crore to Rs 5,49,434.46 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 8,987.52 crore to reach Rs 4,22,938.56 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 8,386.79 crore to Rs 7,23,790.27 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation declined by Rs 3,157.91 crore to Rs 3,92,377.89 crore and that of HDFC Bank dipped Rs 2,993.33 crore to Rs 8,41,929.20 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India diminished by Rs 803.21 crore to Rs 4,72,379.69 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd continued to rule the top-10 chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel. 

Tags

Business National Market Capitalisation Reliance Industries Tata Consultancy Services HDFC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

EoI For Sale Of Ground-Handling Arm Of Air India Next Year

EoI For Sale Of Ground-Handling Arm Of Air India Next Year

Saudi Arabia Gives 4% Of Aramco Worth $80 Billion To Fund

EPFO To Take Call On Interest Rate For 2021-22 In March

SBI Expects To Recover Rs 8,000 Crore From Written-Off Accounts In 2022

Coal Supply Crunch Has Led Non-Power Sector To 'Catastrophic Conditions' Say Industry Associations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival