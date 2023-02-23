MCA Extends Deadline Until March 31 For Filing Certain Forms

The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline till March 31 for filing of 45 forms without paying additional fees.



Further, form PAS-03 (for the purpose of allotment of share capital) can also be filed without payment of additional fees till March 31.



Due to the migration of the MCA21 portal from Version 2 to Version 3 and requests of the stakeholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has decided to allow further additional time till March 31 for the filing of 45 forms launched on 23rd January 2023, without additional fees, to the stakeholders, according to an official release.



In addition, the reservation period for the names has been extended by a further period of 20 days and the re-submission period of Companies (Incorporation) rules is also extended by 15 days.



The extension will enable stakeholders to seamlessly migrate to the newer filing system launched as part of the MCA21 Version 3.0 portal, the release said.