Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

MCA Extends Deadline Until March 31 For Filing Certain Forms

Home Business

MCA Extends Deadline Until March 31 For Filing Certain Forms

The extension will enable stakeholders to seamlessly migrate to the newer filing system launched as part of the MCA21 Version 3.0 portal, the release said

form filling (representative img)
form filling (representative img) PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 11:39 am

The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday extended the deadline till March 31 for filing of 45 forms without paying additional fees.
     
Further, form PAS-03 (for the purpose of allotment of share capital) can also be filed without payment of additional fees till March 31.
     
Due to the migration of the MCA21 portal from Version 2 to Version 3 and requests of the stakeholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has decided to allow further additional time till March 31 for the filing of 45 forms launched on 23rd January 2023, without additional fees, to the stakeholders, according to an official release.
     
In addition, the reservation period for the names has been extended by a further period of 20 days and the re-submission period of Companies (Incorporation) rules is also extended by 15 days.
     
The extension will enable stakeholders to seamlessly migrate to the newer filing system launched as part of the MCA21 Version 3.0 portal, the release said.

Tags

Business Ministry Of Corporate Affairs Economy Indian Economy Form Filling
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help