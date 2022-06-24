Maxima Max Pro X1 Review: A Decent Low-Budget Smartwatch

Maxima last month launched its new budget smartwatch Max Pro X1 in India which is set to take on brands such as boAt and Noise in the affordable segment.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Max Pro X1 features a square-shaped dial and looks familiar to most of the smartwatches we see in the sub-Rs 5,000 categories.

The watch comes with a 1.4-inch IPS display with 240×280 pixel resolution and 500 nits of brightness.

On the right edge is a physical button to wake up the screen or for navigation. The sensors sit at the bottom.

The Max Pro X1 comes in three colour options - midnight black, peachy pink, and army green.

When it comes to features and performance, the smartwatch features an ‘Advanced Realtek chipset’ (RTL8762CK) and comes with a 3ATM rating for water resistance.

The battery life is decent, too, the smartwatch easily lasts for over a week, however, the battery might drain early if you regularly use it for tracking activities.

Like other smartwatches, the Max Pro X1 can monitor blood oxygen levels (Spo2), sleep, and heart rate. What remains in question is how accurate are the readings. Honestly, it’s better not to rely too much on the data because that may not be too accurate, especially in the case of budget smartwatches.

What’s interesting is the Maxima Max Pro X1 comes loaded with two in-built games which is something you don’t often see in a smartwatch.

I used the smartwatch for a few days during workouts and it does a decent job of tracking key metrics such as heart rate and steps. It does manage to track cardio, strength, cycling, and other activities as well but I found it tough to rely on the heart rate readings the watch takes.

Mostly, my heart rate remains around 110-120 bpm range during moderate workouts but it comes around 85-100 in Max Pro X1. The steps counter is fine, though; it manages to track the data with decent accuracy.

You do get to see more insights into the collected data on Maxima’s app which is easy to navigate and you also can do customisations in terms of the watch face and other settings using the app.

That said, the Maxima Max Pro X1 is a decent option for those buying their first smartwatch and are low on budget.

It offers several features and customisations which would appeal to those using a smartwatch for the first time.

Those who have already used a good fitness band or a budget smartwatch before, may not find many reasons to consider the Max Pro X1.