Mastercard Ties Up With Fasset To Promote Cryptocurrency Adoption In Indonesia, Bitcoin Up .

Mastercard has collaborated with Fasset, a crypto gateway provider, to develop digital solutions to help accelerate the promotion and adoption of cryptocurrency in Indonesia.

The collaboration aims to improve financial inclusion in Indonesia and provide new prospects for the local economy. According to Mastercard, the cooperation will boost community access to new technologies.

In June, Mastercard had expanded its network to non-fungible token (NFT) trades.

An official from Mastercard Indonesia has now said that the adoption of crypto assets in countries, such as Indonesia will have significant influence on the entire crypto ecosystem, and it would serve as an example to other countries seeking to progress and accelerate economic growth.

In other news, OpenSea, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has announced layoffs, blaming the prevailing crypto winter. During the present weak market scenario, numerous crypto asset businesses have disclosed similar layoffs. The cause for the layoffs, according to OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer, is “an unprecedented mix of crypto winter and wider socioeconomic volatility.”

By trading volume, OpenSea is the world’s largest NFT marketplace. The decrease in personnel indicates that the crypto industry is hurting, and platforms are struggling to stay afloat. According to INSIDER, crypto businesses have decreased their workforce by 1,700 people in June alone. Exchange titans, such as Kraken, FTX, and Binance have opted not to follow in the footsteps of other cryptocurrency corporations.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.02 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $20,817.80 at 5:15 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.56 per cent, down by 0.11 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,217.19, up by 0.06 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.20 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $237.43. Solana (SOL) was down by 0.56 per cent to $37.82, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.44 per cent to $0.4374.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06333 at 5:15 pm IST, down by 0.20 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.68 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001094. Samoyedcoin was up by 8.99 per cent, and it was trading at $0.008962, while Dogelon Mars was up by 5.80 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003141.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $963.01 billion, an increase of 6.24 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $90.34 billion, a decrease of 0.15 per cent.