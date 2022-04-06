Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Maruti To Recall Close To 20,000 Eeco Units To Rectify Incorrect Marking Of Wheel Rim Size

The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 7:57 pm

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it is recalling 19,731 units of its Eeco van to rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size.

In a routine inspection, the country's largest carmaker found that in some units of Eeco, manufactured between July 19, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size, if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles, it added.

"This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment," the automaker stated.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for vehicle inspection and necessary rectification, if wheel rim size marking is found incorrect, the company said.

Customers can also visit the company website and fill in their vehicle chassis number to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard, it added. 

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

