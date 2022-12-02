Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January

In a regulatory filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements

Maruti Suzuki

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 3:40 pm

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month. 

In a regulatory filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.

While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added. 

The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models, the auto major said without disclosing the exact quantum of the increase. 

Maruti Suzuki
