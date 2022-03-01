Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline Marginally In February

The company had sold 1,64,469 units in February 2021, MSI said in a regulatory filing

Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline Marginally In February

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 3:47 pm

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a marginal drop in total wholesales at 1,64,056 units in February.

The company had sold 1,64,469 units in February 2021, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki Drives In New Baleno Priced At Rs 6.35 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For New Baleno

Maruti Expects Production To Pick Up In Q4 As Chip Supply Improves

Last month, the company's domestic sales slipped 8.46 per cent to 1,40,035 units as against 1,52,983 units in February 2021, it added.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSI said.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 17.81 per cent to 19,691 units as compared to 23,959 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 3.38 per cent to 77,795 units as against 80,517 cars in February 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,912 units as compared to 1,510 units in February 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,360 units as compared to 26,884 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped over two-fold to 24,021 units as against 11,486 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Tags

Business Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Car Sales Passenger Vehicle Sales Hyundai Cars Kia Motors
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity