Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline Marginally In February

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a marginal drop in total wholesales at 1,64,056 units in February.

The company had sold 1,64,469 units in February 2021, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company's domestic sales slipped 8.46 per cent to 1,40,035 units as against 1,52,983 units in February 2021, it added.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in the domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," MSI said.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 17.81 per cent to 19,691 units as compared to 23,959 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, slumped 3.38 per cent to 77,795 units as against 80,517 cars in February 2021.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,912 units as compared to 1,510 units in February 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 25,360 units as compared to 26,884 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped over two-fold to 24,021 units as against 11,486 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.