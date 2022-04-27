Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki, Indian Bank Partner For Car Loans

As part of the partnership, the company's customers can avail of the loan benefits in over 5,700 plus branches of Indian Bank at metro, urban, semi-urban and rural locations. 

Maruti Suzuki, Indian Bank Partner For Car Loans
Car Loans.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 2:05 pm

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Indian Bank to facilitate easy finance for customers. 

As part of the partnership, the company's customers can avail of the loan benefits in over 5,700 plus branches of Indian Bank at metro, urban, semi-urban and rural locations. 

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki Looks To Ride SUV Wave To Drive Past 50% Market Share

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive from April 18

Maruti Suzuki customers, under this exclusive scheme, can avail loans up to 90 per cent of the on-road price of the car besides getting benefits of zero processing charges, free accidental insurance cover up to Rs 30 lakh, free fastag and repayment tenure up to 84 months on their loans.  The scheme is open till June 30, 2022.  

"About 80 per cent of retail sales in the automobile industry happen through financing and to enable our customer's car-buying decisions, Maruti Suzuki has initiated several partnerships with banks & NBFCs across the public and private sectors. It is our firm belief that this partnership with Indian Bank will go a long way to cater to the diverse finance requirements of our customers," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastva said in a statement.  

The country's largest carmaker has a vast network of 3,357 new car retail outlets across 2,156 cities and towns.  

With this partnership, Maruti Suzuki now has retail finance tie-ups with 37 financial institutions including all 12 public sector banks, 11 private banks, 7 NBFCs and 7 regional rural banks. 

“Indian Bank has a wide presence all over the country and we are confident of offering best-in-class services to Maruti Suzuki customers for meeting their aspiration of owning a car,"  Indian Bank Managing Director & CEO Shanti Lal Jain noted.  

The bank is committed to making the car financing experience more convenient for the customer, and a variety of options in terms of rate of interest will be made available to simplify the financing process, he added

Tags

Business Maruti Suzuki Indian Bank Car Loan Loan Automobile Sector Automobile Industry Automobile Firm Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Maruti Suzuki India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Co-Exist In West Bengal