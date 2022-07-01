Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Maruti Suzuki Sales Up 6% at 1.55 Lakh Units In June

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,442 units, compared to 17,439 units in the same month last year

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:07 pm

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 5.7 per cent increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857 units in June.

The company had dispatched 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales increased 1.28 per cent to 1,32,024 units, as against 1,30,348 units in June 2021, it added.

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki Launches New Version Of SUV Brezza, Prices Starting At Rs 7.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dispatches Record 2.33 Lakh Units Through Railways In FY22

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,442 units, compared to 17,439 units in the same month last year.

Sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, however, increased to 77,746 units against 68,849 units in June 2021.

Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz increased to 1,507 units last month, from 602 units in June 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined to 18,860 units, compared to 28,172 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports jumped to 23,833 units last month, against 17,020 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, the company said. 

Tags

Business Maruti Suzuki Maruti Automobile Sector Automobile Industry Automobiles Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Automobile Manufacturers Automobile Companies Maruti Swift Maruti Celerio
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report