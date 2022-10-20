Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Markets Halt 4-day Rally On Weak Global Trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 315.91 points to 58,791.28 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 90.2 points to 17,422.05.

Stock markets
Stock markets File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:30 am

Equity benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Thursday halting their four-day rally following weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflow.
    
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 315.91 points to 58,791.28 in early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 90.2 points to 17,422.05.
    
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Maruti were the biggest laggards in early trade.
    
Nestle, Reliance Industries, ITC and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners. 
    
Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower. Wall Street ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.
    
The BSE benchmark climbed 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,107.19 on Wednesday. The Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 17,512.25.
    
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent lower at USD 92.25 per barrel.
    
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 453.91 crore, as per exchange data.

Tags

Business Stock Markets Markets Today Sensex Nifty Business Economy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District