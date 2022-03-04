Manchester City Signs Deal With Crypto Exchange OKX; Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip  

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX, formerly OKEx, has signed a multi-year partnership with English Premier League champion Manchester City, Coindesk reported. The deal is OKX's first foray into soccer sponsorship and will bring it an in-stadium presence at the club's Etihad and Academy Stadia. The deal will cover Manchester City’s men’s and women’s teams as well as the esports operations. According to a recent Nielsen report, spending in sports is expected to reach $5 billion by 2026.

In February, rival Manchester United had signed a sponsorship agreement with Tezos reported to be valued at £20 million ($27 million) a year.

Meanwhile, WazirX NFT Marketplace has launched an initiative called Nano NFT, where creators can set up their own smart contracts, making the entire process of minting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) more seamless and less tedious and technical, Livemint reported.

In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 4.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, while it was trading at $41,657.33 at 5:00 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.95 per cent, down by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,741.35, with a fall of 6.02 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was falling by 2.56 per cent over the same period and was trading at $397.69. Solana (SOL) was down by 6.39 per cent to $93.10 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.80 per cent to $0.8845.

Meme Coin

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 3.29 per cent, and was trading at $0.1281 at 4:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 2.56 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00002503. Dogelon Mars was down by 2.93 per cent and was trading at $0.0000007887, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01984, recording a fall of 6.44 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was at $1.84 trillion, registering a decrease of 3.49 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $88.81 billion, up by 0.31 per cent.

Stars War Cat (SWCAT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1958.51 per cent. It was trading at $0.00004489 at 5:00 pm, as per Coinmarketcap data. In contrast, The Spook Inu (SINU) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 100.21 per cent, it was trading at $0.0000000004065 shows Coinmarketcap data.