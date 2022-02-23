Manchester City FC Wants To Build Etihad Stadium In Metaverse; Shiba Inu Up 5%

English Football club Manchester City has become the latest to express its desire to jump into the metaverse world. They have partnered up with Sony to replicate their iconic ‘Etihad Stadium’, Manchester, England, in the virtual metaverse world.

The global crypto market cap increased by 3.53 per cent at $1.71 trillion. The global trading volume, however, declined by 21.55 per cent at $80.86 billion.

We are incredibly excited to be joining the Animoca Brands family and its vision for the future of gaming! Combining forces to create truly unique and immersive gaming experiences for Motorsport fans.https://t.co/FMTllWecBf — Grease Monkey Games (@GMGStudios) February 17, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $37,725.54, up by 3.26 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 3.42 per cent at $2,615.73.

“Bitcoin is trading above $38,100 at the moment, with a 2.6 per cent increase from the last 24 hours. Ether is trading slightly above $2,600, following which other major cryptocurrencies are in the green as well. Elevated levels of volatility can be expected, as compared to the usual swings,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 8.12 per cent at $0.8927, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was also up by 5 per cent at $0.8066; its market cap was at $5,336,962,182. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 5.8 per cent at $371.70, while Solana (SOL) was also up by 6.61 per cent at $86.93 and Polkadot (DOT) by 2.13 per cent at $16.21.

Today’s top gainer was Meta Dragon City (DRAGON), which was up by 313.71 per cent at $0.000000004721. The top loser was AppleSwap (APPLE), which was down by 80.87 per cent at $0.0000007675.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.48 per cent at $0.1307. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03546. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also was up by 5.95 per cent at $0.00002479.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 2.79 per cent at $0.0000007776, Floki Inu (FLOKI) was up by 4.84 per cent at $0.00003606, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 1.64 per cent at $0.01968

Etihad Stadium

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 5.31 per cent at $20,423.96, while Terra (LUNA) was up by 13.82 per cent at $55.47. Avalanche (AVAX) was up 11.32 per cent at $75.38, Uniswap (UNI) gained 7.15 per cent to trade at $8.82, and Aave (AAVE) gained 5.7 per cent to $133.98.

Latest Updates

Manchester City FC will use Sony’s ‘Hawk-Eye’ technology to rebuild an exact replica of the Etihad Stadium (in Manchester, England) in the virtual metaverse world. Nuria Tarré, chief marketing officer, Manchester City FC, was quoted as saying, “The whole point we could imagine of having a Metaverse is you can recreate a game, you could watch the game live, you’re part of the action in a different way through different angles and you can fill the stadium as much as you want because it’s unlimited, it’s completely virtual,” reported inews.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Animoca Brands, the owner of Sandbox metaverse, has acquired Grease Monkey Games to focus more on blockchain-based gaming. In a press release, it announced the acquisition of Grease Monkey Games, an indie game developer. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said, “Animoca Brands is incredibly thrilled to welcome Grease Monkey Games, a team that has experience in developing AAA gaming titles and shares our vision for the open metaverse and, more specifically, for our own REVV Motorsport.”