Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Manchester City FC Wants To Build Etihad Stadium In Metaverse; Shiba Inu Up 5%

Manchester City Football Club has partnered up with Sony to build the Etihad stadium in the metaverse world.

Manchester City FC Wants To Build Etihad Stadium In Metaverse; Shiba Inu Up 5%
A Bitcoin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 10:14 am

English Football club Manchester City has become the latest to express its desire to jump into the metaverse world. They have partnered up with Sony to replicate their iconic ‘Etihad Stadium’, Manchester, England, in the virtual metaverse world.

The global crypto market cap increased by 3.53 per cent at $1.71 trillion. The global trading volume, however, declined by 21.55 per cent at $80.86 billion.

Related stories

South Korean Bank To Launch Country's First Crypto Investment Fund; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Fall

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall 5%, Shiba Inu Crashes 12%; Jamaican CBDC Gets A New Name

Darknet Market Brings Billions In Crypto World, Finds Study

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $37,725.54, up by 3.26 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 3.42 per cent at $2,615.73.

“Bitcoin is trading above $38,100 at the moment, with a 2.6 per cent increase from the last 24 hours. Ether is trading slightly above $2,600, following which other major cryptocurrencies are in the green as well. Elevated levels of volatility can be expected, as compared to the usual swings,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 8.12 per cent at $0.8927, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was also up by 5 per cent at $0.8066; its market cap was at $5,336,962,182. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 5.8 per cent at $371.70, while Solana (SOL) was also up by 6.61 per cent at $86.93 and Polkadot (DOT) by 2.13 per cent at $16.21.

Today’s top gainer was Meta Dragon City (DRAGON), which was up by 313.71 per cent at $0.000000004721. The top loser was AppleSwap (APPLE), which was down by 80.87 per cent at $0.0000007675.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 3.48 per cent at $0.1307. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03546. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also was up by 5.95 per cent at $0.00002479.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 2.79 per cent at $0.0000007776, Floki Inu (FLOKI) was up by 4.84 per cent at $0.00003606, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 1.64 per cent at $0.01968

Etihad StadiumEtihad Stadium

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 5.31 per cent at $20,423.96, while Terra (LUNA) was up by 13.82 per cent at $55.47. Avalanche (AVAX) was up 11.32 per cent at $75.38, Uniswap (UNI) gained 7.15 per cent to trade at $8.82, and Aave (AAVE) gained 5.7 per cent to $133.98.

Latest Updates

Manchester City FC will use Sony’s ‘Hawk-Eye’ technology to rebuild an exact replica of the Etihad Stadium (in Manchester, England) in the virtual metaverse world. Nuria Tarré, chief marketing officer, Manchester City FC, was quoted as saying, “The whole point we could imagine of having a Metaverse is you can recreate a game, you could watch the game live, you’re part of the action in a different way through different angles and you can fill the stadium as much as you want because it’s unlimited, it’s completely virtual,” reported inews.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Animoca Brands, the owner of Sandbox metaverse, has acquired Grease Monkey Games to focus more on blockchain-based gaming. In a press release, it announced the acquisition of Grease Monkey Games, an indie game developer. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said, “Animoca Brands is incredibly thrilled to welcome Grease Monkey Games, a team that has experience in developing AAA gaming titles and shares our vision for the open metaverse and, more specifically, for our own REVV Motorsport.”

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Shiba Inu Dogecoin Meta (Metaverse) Blockchain Technology Manchester City Sony Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLT For Dismissal Of IndusInd Bank's Insolvency Plea

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLT For Dismissal Of IndusInd Bank's Insolvency Plea

Tata Housing To Invest $36 Mn To Develop Residential Projects In Maldives

Sensex Surges Over 350 Points, Nifty Above 17,150 Led By Kotak Bank, RIL

After SBI, HDFC Bank, Other Banks Increase FD Rates: 5 Things Investors Should Keep In Mind

India To Start T+1 Stock Settlement From February 25

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after the Constitutional Court approved the decriminalization of abortion in Bogota, Colombia.

Colombia Legalises Abortion, Activists Celebrate

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing