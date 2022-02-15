Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Manappuram Finance Slumps Over 14 per cent On Weak Q3 Results

Shares of Manappuram Finance on Tuesday dropped as much as 14 per cent after the company reported a nearly 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

Manappuram Finance Slumps Over 14 per cent On Weak Q3 Results
Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:24 pm

 Shares of Manappuram Finance on Tuesday dropped as much as 14 per cent after the company reported a nearly 46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 261 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

On BSE, the shares fell 14.68 per cent to its 52-week low value of Rs 122. On NSE, the shares were trading at its 52-week low value of Rs 123.75, sliding 13.4 per cent over the previous close.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 483 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income during the October-December period of 2021-22 was down at Rs 1,506.85 crore, as against Rs 1,650 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Tags

Business Manappuram Finance Manappuram Finance Shares
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

LIC IPO May Not Have Special Provisions For Policyholders; Eligibility Criteria For Reserved Portion

Education, Health Areas of Concern For People As They Respond To Delhi Govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’

PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

Greenply Net Profit Up By 19% To Rs 29 crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow