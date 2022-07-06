Makers Of Nothing Smartphone Get Into NFT In Build-Up Prior To Physical Launch, Bitcoin Up

The makers of the Nothing Phone 1 have unveiled a non-fungible token (NFT) concept called Nothing Community Dots prior to the release of their first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1.

The UK-based consumer electronics company has launched the NFT in partnership with Polygon network. Customers can utilise the NFT token issued through the initiative to get first access to new goods, occasions, and presents, the company announced on Twitter.

Nothing has announced that on July 7, Black Dots, its first NFT token, will be airdropped to Nothing community investors. Ten members of the Nothing community who own Black Dot tokens will be given the opportunity to win unique invitations to the Nothing smartphone’s launch event in London on July 12. Beginning July 12, pre-ordered Phone 1 buyers will be eligible for the NFT airdrop.

In other news, cryptocurrency lending platform Voyager Digital has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York following the suspension of trading, deposits, and withdrawals. It has now presented a reorganisation plan, according to various media reports.

The company has approximately $110 million in cash and its own crypto assets on hand, according to the petition filed by Voyager Digital, which will provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations during the Chapter 11 process. Additionally, it has more than $350 million in cash for the benefit of clients in an account with the Metropolitan Commercial Bank.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 1.90 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $20,127.01 at 4:45 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.35 per cent, up by 0.17 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,134.02, up by 0.29 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 3.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $236.75. Solana (SOL) was up by 4.01 per cent to $36.04, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.18 per cent to $0.4556.

Meme Coins

Daily updates on the proces of meme coins- Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Samoyedcoin and Dogelon Mars

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06729 at 4:45 pm IST, up by 0.12 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.22 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001031. Samoyedcoin was up by 1.90 per cent, and it was trading at $0.008414, while Dogelon Mars was down by 0.06 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003097.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $906.61 billion, an increase of 1.44 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $65.64 billion, an increase of 6.53 per cent.

