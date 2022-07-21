Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Mahindra Announces Introductory Price Of New Scorpio-N Suv Starting At Rs 15.45 Lakh

The new Scorpio-N comes with both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions

undefined
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 9:02 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the introductory prices of its new Scorpio-N SUV ranging from Rs 15.45 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh for the first 20,000 bookings.

The home-grown automaker had launched the latest edition of the SUV on June 27 in five variants融2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L. The bookings for the vehicle are scheduled to start from July 30.

The earlier version of the Scorpio also remains available to the customers.

The new Scorpio-N comes with both petrol and diesel engine with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

Related stories

BMW Launches 5 Series 50 Jahre M Edition Priced At Rs 67.5 Lakh

The Z4 variant with petrol engine is priced at Rs 15.45 lakh, while the price of Z8L (diesel) is pegged at Rs 21.45 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The introductory prices of the vehicle will be available to the first 20,000 bookings, it said.

"Over 20,000 units are planned for the initial roll-out until December 2022. Z8L variant will be prioritised in the initial deliveries based on customer enquiry trends," M&M said, adding that the deliveries will commence from September 26.

The 4WD (four-wheel drive) feature will be available in diesel variants of Z4, Z8, and Z8L, the company said.

Safety features of Scorpio-N include six airbags, a collapsible steering column and a driver drowsiness detection system, among others, the company said.
 

Tags

Business Mahindra Scorpio-N Suv Price Scorpio Price New Scorpio Features Scorpio Prices Mahindra Scorpio Engine Power Mahindra XUV 700 Mahindra Scorpio Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions