Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mahindra Sales Up 8% To 58,801 Units In February

Home Business

Mahindra Sales Up 8% To 58,801 Units In February

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 26,193 units last month compared to 23,978 units in the year-ago period

Mahindra
Mahindra Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:22 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Wednesday said its total sales increased by 8 per cent to 58,801 units in February. The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 54,455 units in February 2022. The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 10 per cent to 30,358 units last month against 27,663 in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Commercial vehicle sales increased to 26,193 units last month compared to 23,978 units in the year-ago period. The company said its exports last month declined 20 per cent to 2,250 units as compared with 2,814 units in the year-ago period. M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said the company continues to sell more than 30,000 SUVs per month. 

"Our recent launches (Thar RWD and XUV400) have received a very positive response and we see good demand across our portfolio as well. We are monitoring and taking appropriate steps on the supply chain scenario of semiconductors, which continue to be dynamic," he noted.

Related stories

Hyundai Sales Up 9% In February At 57,851 Units

Tata Motors Total Vehicle Sales Up 3% At 79,705 Units In February

Kia India Sales Up 36% In February At 24,600 Units

Tags

Business Mahindra & Mahindra Indian Economy Business Car Sales Automobile Sector
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'