Mahindra’s ‘Superhero Thar’ NFT Collections To Aid Girl Child Education, Bitcoin Rises

Mahindra & Mahindra, in collaboration with Tech Mahindra, has launched its first batch of Mahindra Thar Superhero-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that showcase the coming of age of the "Thar Superhero".

The proceeds from this auction will be donated to Project Nanhi Kali, which provides for the education of underprivileged girls across the country.

This first-ever series of Mahindra NFTs will be released in collaboration with @tech_mahindra. Mahindra_ Thar's work will be used to create the tokens.All proceeds from the auction will go towards Project @NanhiKali, to support the education of underprivileged girls in India, the Mahindra Group said in a tweet.

The auction of these tokens started at 11:00 am on Tuesday and will continue till March 31, 2022. One can participate in this auction by visiting: mahindragallery.middlemist.com/plp.

According to various media reports, the Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Le Minh Khai, has assigned the country’s Ministry of Finance the task of spearheading the research for the implementation of a legal framework governing digital assets.

Vietnam’s local news outlet, Vietnamnet, on Monday reported that the ministry must identify specific legal documents requiring amendment or enactment for the management of the nascent asset class.

Bitcoin's price in the cryptocurrency market has risen by 1% in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $47,668.51 at 5:00 p.m. IST.Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.93 per cent, down by 0.17 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,439.00, a rise of 2.89 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 0.78 per cent over the same period and was trading at $439.39. Solana (SOL) was up by 1.32 per cent to $112.44, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.37 per cent to $1.23.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 2.08 per cent, trading at $0.147 at 5:00 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 5.19 per cent, trading at $0.00002799. Samoyedcoin was up 07.52 percent, trading at $0.02274, while Dogelon Mars was up 13.47 percent, trading at $0.00000116.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $2.16 trillion, an increase of 1.42 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $120.07 billion, up by 6.15 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.com.