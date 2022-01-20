Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra Partners With SAP For Digital Transformation

 SAP will enable the Mumbai-based automaker to successfully modernise its technology landscape and enhance overall operations. 

Mahindra & Mahindra Partners With SAP For Digital Transformation
With SAP's services, Mahindra & Mahindra will spearhead its digital transformation journey.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 7:05 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said it has partnered with SAP to spearhead its digital transformation journey.

 SAP will enable the Mumbai-based automaker to successfully modernise its technology landscape and enhance overall operations. 

 "Agility and business innovation is a priority in the changing industry dynamics and customer expectations. We believe that the cloud is the change agent in the digital transformation of the company by bringing in higher levels of intelligence and automation," M&M Group Chief Technology Officer Mohit Kapoor said in a statement.

 SAP on cloud adopts business transformation as a service approach that aligns with the company's ambitious digital road map of reimagining customer journeys by transforming the core and using data/AI for driving customer and employee experience, he added.

 "Extending our support to our long-time customer, Mahindra & Mahindra is timely, as cloud migration is a growing trend in the rapidly changing business landscape," SAP India Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous & Automotive Industry Manish Prasad stated. 

Mahindra & Mahindra
