Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Mahindra Launches Electric Mobility Three-Wheeler e-Alfa Cargo, Enters E-Cart Segment

With savings of Rs 60,000 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment.

Mahindra Launches Electric Mobility Three-Wheeler e-Alfa Cargo, Enters E-Cart Segment
The model comes with a payload of 310 kg and can cover a distance of 80 km. - Mahindra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 1:51 pm

Mahindra Electric Mobility on Thursday said it has launched its new electric 3-wheeler e-Alfa Cargo, priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch of the e-Alfa Cargo marks the company's entry into the rapidly growing e-cart segment.

"The last-mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel-powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e-Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment," Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra said in a statement.

With savings of Rs 60,000 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, e-Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable and pollution-free solution in the cargo segment, he added.

The model comes with a payload of 310 kg and can cover a distance of 80 km. 

E-Alfa Cargo comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and can attain a top speed of 25 km/h.

With an off-board 48 V/15 A charger, charging e-Alfa Cargo is as easy as charging a mobile phone, the company stated. 

Mahindra Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra. 

Tags

Business Mahindra Electric E-Alfa Cargo
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Samsung Reports Robust Profit Based On Chip Strength

Airtel Payments Bank Customers' Deposit Rises 75% To Rs 1,000 Crore In 2021

Future Group To Sell 25% Stake To Generali In General Insurance Segment

Canara Bank December Quarter Profit Jumps Two-Fold To Rs 1,502 Crore

Madhya Pradesh Joins Opposition States In Demanding 5-Year Extension To GST Compensation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis

The people purchase Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar buy statues after paying their tributes on his death anniversary, at Chaityabhoomi, Shivaji Park, Dadar

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day