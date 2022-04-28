Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Mahindra Electric Three-Wheeler Sales Register Three-Fold Increase In FY2022

The electric three-wheeler portfolio of Mahindra Electric includes Treo auto, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, e Alfa Mini and e Alfa Cargo. 

Mahindra Electric Three-Wheeler Sales Register Three-Fold Increase In FY2022
Updated: 28 Apr 2022 8:42 pm

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, a part of the Mahindra Group, on Thursday reported an over three-fold jump in its electric three-wheeler sales at 16,862 units in 2021-22.

The company had sold 5,376 units in the previous fiscal (2020-21).

Citing Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) data, Mahindra Electric said it has "closed the financial year (2021-22) with a market share of 73.4 per cent."

Commenting on the sales performance, Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra said, "...over this past year, we have significantly expanded our EV footprint while reducing pollution that would otherwise have needed 20 Lakh trees to be planted, and contributed to the government's vision of sustainable development."

