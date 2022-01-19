Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Lupin Shenzhen Foncoo Team Up To Introduce Products In China

This is the company's first partnership arrangement in China and reinforces drug maker's commitment to bringing high-quality generic and complex generic medicines to patients around the world.

Lupin Shenzhen Foncoo Team Up To Introduce Products In China
The company expects that the launch of the first product in China will come smoothly and soon. - Outlook India

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 1:52 pm

Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Shenzhen Foncoo Pharmaceutical Co to sell products in China.

This is the company's first partnership arrangement in China and reinforces drug maker's commitment to bringing high-quality generic and complex generic medicines to patients around the world, Lupin said in a statement.

 "Lupin continues to invest in key growth markets. With China's growing commitment to affordable and accessible healthcare, Lupin is committed to serving the healthcare needs of the Chinese population by providing high quality generic and complex generic products. We are very excited about our partnership with Foncoo," Lupin President – Growth Markets Fabrice Egros stated.

 The company would continue to explore additional partnership opportunities in China to leverage its global portfolio including complex generics and speciality medicines, he added.

 "Foncoo's successful experiences on importing registration and marketing of generic formulations and Lupin's strong capability of making high-quality medicines make us a perfect match to each other and our collaboration will have a bright future most likely," Foncoo General Manager Peng Yan noted.

 The company expects that the launch of the first product in China under the partnership will come smoothly and soon, he added.

 "We will also continue exploring more opportunities to work with Lupin for providing more and more high-value and complex medicines to the Chinese physicians and patients," Yan said.

 Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets across the globe.

Tags

Business International Lupin China
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold