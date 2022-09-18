Logitech MX Master 3S Mouse, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard Review: For Looks, Performance, And More

Logitech recently refreshed its MX mouse and keyboard series with the MX Master 3S mouse and the MX Mechanical keyboard one of the best computer accessories has become even better with key upgrades with emphasis on ergonomics and more.

It’s been over a month that I’ve been using the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard and the MX Master 3S mouse and all I can say is the experience has been pretty good and if you’re looking to upgrade your work-from-home setup or looking for high-performance accessories, then you might want to read this review.

Logitech MX Master 3S Review:

Logitech has made minor design changes from its already popular MX Master 3 mouse as it has the same ergonomic design and the number of buttons which you can customise as per your preference.

The MX Master 3S has the same textured finish you get in its predecessor but it comes with major upgrades in terms of features. Besides, there is a new white colour option you can try which looks beautiful to say the least.

The new mouse from Logitech may share similar looks with its predecessor (MX Master 3), but it comes with significant features to elevate its performance.

It’s a Bluetooth mouse that connects to your devices wirelessly and there is also support for multi-point connection which means you can switch between your laptop, PC, tablet, or other compatible devices with just a click of a button given on the bottom of the mouse. You also get a USB receiver to connect the MX Master 3S from your PC.

Among the major upgrades is that the MX Master 3S is 90 per cent quieter than its predecessor and it also has the support for 8000 DPI.

The MX Master 3S works on any surface without any fuss.

The MX Master 3S has quite an impressive battery life, I usually use it for about 6-7 hours everyday for work and it was able to last for about three weeks before I had to fully charge the mouse again. It takes around an hour to charge it enough that it can last for days. That said, you can use the mouse while charging it so in case the battery is really low, you can give it a 5-10 minute charge and it will work for hours. You also get a USB-C cable inside the box.

When it comes to performance, I loved the stability and customisation options. You will have to download Logi Bolt and Logi Options+ apps on your computer to make customisations and do more with the mouse.

I’ve been using the MX Master 3 for a while now and it’s my favourite mouse, but things get even more interesting with the MX Master 3S, as it’s faster and quieter.

Everything works like a breeze and if your work involves juggling between documents, a lot of scrolling (vertical and side), and using multiple tabs at a time, this mouse is a blessing, the only thing is it takes some time for a person to fully understand it and get used to it.

For those using Apple MacBook, you may experience some lag or stutter if you connect the mouse wirelessly, but if you connect the MX Master 3S receiver, then things should work just fine. Else, it would be better to take the MX Master mouse made specifically for Mac.

Priced at Rs 10,995, the MX Master 3S is an impressive mouse and those looking for a high-performance mouse should consider this.

MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard Review

The MX Mechanical Mini keyboard looks cute and classy, but it's equally good when it comes to performance. Mini mechanical keyboards have been around for quite some time and they are usually handy for gamers. I personally like using them for work as they are easy to carry and once you get used to them, it gets tough to get accustomed to the standard-sized keyboards.

The MX Mechanical Mini has become my go-to keyboard as it offers a fine experience and more importantly, it can be connected to 3 separate devices so it gets really easy to switch between my Mac and tablet with just a press of a button.

The tactile feedback from the mechanical keys is great there is a good travel time between the keys so it doesn’t feel like the keyboard has been squeezed too much, even for

those with large fingers.

You can also set the intensity of the backlit keys which come in handy in dim or dark rooms.

The MX Mechanical Mini supports charging via a USB-C port and the keyboard easily lasts anywhere between 1-2 weeks if you’re using it for about 6-7 hours daily.

I loved the build quality of the MX Mechanical Mini keyboard as it’s sturdy at the same time, and the minimal looks make it really appealing.

Priced at 17,495, the MX Mechanical Mini is indeed expensive hardware for your set up but those looking for one of the best mini keyboards should really try this out.