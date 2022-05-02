Monday, May 02, 2022
Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term partnership, under which they will work together for the next 3 years to jointly deploy over 15,000 RapidEVs

Updated: 02 May 2022 2:07 pm

Advanced battery-technology start-up Log9 Materials on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with electric-mobility service provider Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd to provide its rapid-charging battery technology to the latter's electric two and three-wheelers. 

The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding for a long-term partnership, under which they will work together for the next 3 years to jointly deploy over 15,000 RapidEVs, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers, powered by Log9's 'InstaCharge' battery-technology across various parts of India, the company said in a statement.

Out of these RapidEVs, a large majority will include cargo EV fleets used for logistics and last-mile delivery operations, it said, adding these will be deployed in various cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The objective of the collaboration with Indeanta is to mainly integrate their electric fleets at scale with Log9's batteries to minimise downtime of these vehicles while optimising delivery cycles besides offering power, performance and peace of mind to the end-users, Log9 Materials co-founder and COO Kartik Hajela said.

"Furthermore, the strategic partnership would also help to strengthen both companies' market positing and expansion for the short-term and enable them to scale across India and the world over the long term," he added.

Indeanta Ventures founder and CEO Aaron Dsouza said, "Through this partnership, Log9 will now be providing its climate-friendly and safe fast-charging batteries for our fleet of delivery 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler EVs". 

