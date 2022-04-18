Monday, Apr 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Loan Assets Securitised By NBFCs Jump 43% To Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Last Fiscal: Report

The amount of loans securitised by Non-Banking Financial Companies and Housing Finance Companies in FY21 stood at Rs 87,300 crore

Loan Assets Securitised By NBFCs Jump 43% To Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Last Fiscal: Report

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 5:27 pm

Total value of loan assets securitised by non-banking financial companies, including housing finance firms, grew by around 43 per cent in the last fiscal year to Rs 1,25,000 crore, driven by quick economic recovery and lower base effect, a report said on Monday.

The amount of loans securitised by NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) and HFCs (Housing Finance Companies) in FY21 stood at Rs 87,300 crore, Icra Ratings said in a report.

Related stories

RBI Says 22 NBFCs Have Surrendered Their Registration Certificates

Regulations In Sync With Changing Times; Large NBFCs Can Comply Or Restructure: Das

NBFC-MFI Borrowers Can Now See How Their Interest Rates Are Set; Have More Choice

The agency expects the securitisation volume to touch the pre-Covid level of Rs 2 lakh crore in fiscal 2023-24.

"The growth (in securitisation volumes) in FY22 was on account of the lower base of FY21 and quick recovery in economic activities following the second pandemic wave in the first quarter and limited disruptions seen during the third wave," the agency said.

Securitisation refers to the pooling of cash-flow-producing assets such as mortgages, loans, bonds and subsequent issuance of securities in the capital markets backed by these collateral pools.

The securitisation of retail assets too was in line with earlier estimate of Rs 1.1 lakh crore, while additional securitisation of wholesale loans of close to Rs 15,000 crore was observed in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

Abhishek Dafria, vice president and group head (structured finance ratings), Icra Ratings, said the last quarter of FY22 commenced with uncertainty arising from the high COVID-19 infection rates in the country.

However, the less severity of the wave led to lower disruption of activities, due to which the securitisation volumes in Q4 continued the upward trajectory, he said.

In Q4, securitisation volumes were around Rs 50,000 crore, which were in line with pre-Covid quarterly volumes, Darfria said.

For FY22, total securitisation through Direct Assignment (DA) transactions (bilateral assignment of pool of retail loans between two entities) accounted for close to 55 per cent of the total annual volumes, lower than about two-thirds seen over the past few years, the report said.

This was partly on account of securitisation of wholesale loans in Q4, which were done through the Pass Through Certificate (PTC) route, it said.

Within the PTC segment, vehicle loans accounted for one-third volumes, whereas DA was dominated by mortgage-backed loans.

Microfinance Institution (MFI) loans, which had lost investor preference post the onset of pandemic, witnessed significant traction in Q4. MFI loans accounted for 11 per cent of the total volume seen in FY22 with more than half of annual volumes being done in Q4 alone.

Dafria expects FY24 securitisation volumes to reach pre-Covid levels of close to Rs 2 lakh crore, without factoring in the potential market size changes once merger of a leading HFC goes through.

Tags

Business National NBFCs NBFC NBFC-MFI Non Banking Financial Companies COVID-19 Housing Finance Companies ICRA Loans
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Vishwa Deenadayalan, Promising Table Tennis Player, Dies In Road Accident

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India

Enforcement Directorate Attaches Rs 757 Crore Worth Assets Of Amway India